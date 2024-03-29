OFFERS
Fri, March 29
Heavy snow on the way for this weekend in northern Arizona

Snow returns to Williams. (Loretta James/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 29, 2024 10:57 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Snow is on the way this weekend in northern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Saturday and Sunday, March 30 – 31, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, and 4 to 6 inches for Grand Canyon South Rim. Grand Canyon North Rim can expect 4 to 8 inches.

Elevations above 5,000 feet can expect accumulations; the heaviest snowfall will be early Sunday morning. Scattered showers will remain through Monday.

An increase in wind is expected Sunday and will continue into Monday in northern Arizona, with wind gusts expected to reach 15-25 mph.

The winter storm watch is for areas above 5,000 feet in the area of Jacob Lake, Flagstaff, Williams, Grand Canyon South Rim and Tusayan.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected. Areas of snow and blowing snow will be likely above 6,000 feet, leading to areas of reduced visibility.

Rain showers are likely before 10 p.m., with precipitation changing to snow after midnight. The low will be around 26 degrees. Windw will be from 14 to 19 pmj with gusts as high as 41 mph. new snow of 3 to 5 inches possible.

The high for Williams on Sunday is expected to reach 42 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 14 and 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent, with snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 11pm.

Monday’s high will be 42, with south winds from 6 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Trace of snow possible.

Temperatures will be back in the 60s by Wednesday.

