Senior Spotlight: Liliana Vazquez

Liliana is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She was born and raised in Williams.

Since she has attended WHS, she has participated in cheer, basketball, softball, FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), National Honors Society, the green club and student council.

“It’s a lot on my plate,” Liliana said. “But it keeps me in school.”

Her favorite class is Mrs. Moreno’s hotel and restaurant management class.

“I like talking to Mrs.Moreno and I also like taking her class because it’s different and just fun,” Liliana said.

One of Liliana’s favorite moments from WHS was homecoming.

“It made for the best memories,” Liliana said. “At our last bonfire, it hit me right there that I was graduating and growing up.”

After graduation, Liliana is deciding between attending Northern Arizona University or Yavapai College. She plans on studying accounting.