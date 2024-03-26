OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, March 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Senior Spotlight: Joanna Duran
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Joanna is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Joanna is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 26, 2024 2:06 p.m.

Joanna is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She was born and raised in Williams.

While she has attended WHS, she has volunteered to do concessions for school games and events.

Her favorite class is culinary with Mrs. Moreno.

“My favorite thing we made was strawberry muffins,” Joanna said.

When she’s not in school, Joanna is either hanging out with her friends and family or working at Canyon Coaster Adventure Park.

In her spare time, Joanna enjoys reading. She said she doesn’t have a favorite genre and usually picks up whatever grabs her interest.

Throughout her time in school, Joanna said her mom is her main supporter and influence. She said her mom pushes her to work hard and strives to accomplish more for her future.

After graduation, Joanna is planning to take a gap year and then later attend Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State