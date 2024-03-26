Senior Spotlight: Joanna Duran
Williams High School graduation and beyond
Joanna is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She was born and raised in Williams.
While she has attended WHS, she has volunteered to do concessions for school games and events.
Her favorite class is culinary with Mrs. Moreno.
“My favorite thing we made was strawberry muffins,” Joanna said.
When she’s not in school, Joanna is either hanging out with her friends and family or working at Canyon Coaster Adventure Park.
In her spare time, Joanna enjoys reading. She said she doesn’t have a favorite genre and usually picks up whatever grabs her interest.
Throughout her time in school, Joanna said her mom is her main supporter and influence. She said her mom pushes her to work hard and strives to accomplish more for her future.
After graduation, Joanna is planning to take a gap year and then later attend Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Arizona.
