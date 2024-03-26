OFFERS
Senior Spotlight: Bentley Gutanksy
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Bentley is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 26, 2024 2:01 p.m.

Bentley is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams for about six years after moving from Dewey, Arizona.

Since she has attended WHS, she has participated in cheer, basketball and softball.

“My favorite was cheer,” Bentley said. “The girls made it fun, and we created a lot of memories.”

Her favorite class at WHS is culinary with Mrs. Moreno.

“She always there for me when I need someone to talk to,” Bentley said.

In her spare time, she is either hanging out with her friends or her mom. She also used to work at Pizza Factory.

After graduating, she said she will miss the community at WHS and the homecoming theme weeks at school.

This fall, she plans on attending Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

“My mom used to go there and when she took us down there, I just fell in love with it,” she said.

