Obituary: Gracie Mae Hatcher

Gracie Mae Hatcher, 90, of Williams, Arizona, transitioned over peacefully at her home on March 17.

Gracie was born June 15, 1933 in Louisiana to Emile George Sr. and Muriel Wise.

She was married to Harold Hatcher Sr. and they had 12 children: Esther (Hank) Brown, Nell (Edgar) Brown, Lester (Ruby) Tisino, Muriel Tucker, Jesse Tisino, Harold Hatcher Jr., Sandra Hatcher, Billy (Karen) Hatcher, Johnny Hatcher, Gracie Marie Hatcher, Samuel Hatcher and Kimberly Hatcher. She also had numerous other children from the neighborhood at her house.

Gracie started her teaching career at Williams Middle School and became teacher for the Williams Head Start for many years. She was a member of the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where she served as Mother of the Church and Missionary President. She also served as the Northern District Missionary President of the Paradise Baptist Association.

Gracie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed her many years teaching and going to sporting events that her children participated in. She also enjoyed cooking for her large family and other children that happened to come along. She loved going to church and serving the Lord.

She leaves to mourn her 11 children, 16 great-grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Emily George and Muriel Wise; husbands Harold Hatcher Sr. and Rev. Luther Clayton; sister Leola; brothers Emile Jr., and Eugene. Daughter Gracie; granddaughter Traci Brown; grandson Stephen Hatcher; and son-in-law Edgar Brown.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 6 at the First Baptist Church in Williams at 11 a.m. Repast to follow at Sultana Buffet in Williams.