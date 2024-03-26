OFFERS
Tue, March 26
Little League swings into action, with opening day and fundraiser April 6

Williams Little League opening day is set for April 6 at Cureton Park. (Loretta James/WGCN)

Williams Little League opening day is set for April 6 at Cureton Park. (Loretta James/WGCN)

Morgan Smith, Williams Grand-Canyon News
Originally Published: March 26, 2024 12:58 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Many Williams Little League teams have already met capacity and skill assessments have taken place.

Registration officially closed March 8.

“We have more teams this year than last with a total of 19 teams and 207 players between baseball and softball,” Williams Little League President Jenni Rigo said.

For the first time in three years, Little League has two Juniors boys baseball teams.

Practice has started for Majors and Juniors teams. Minors and tee ball practice are scheduled to begin this week.

Little League will be hosting its opening day on April 6. They will have a cake walk and are asking for donations of cakes and other goodies to fundraise for the program.

“All proceeds go to the league to benefit all of our children and the community,” organizers said.

The league asks that donations are brought to Cureton Park on opening day between 9 and 9:30 a.m.

Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. with team introductions at 11 a.m. Majors baseball and softball games are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The cook shack will be open along with other activities including face painting, bounce houses and games.

Little League is also selling tickets to raffle off a camp chef smoker. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the event.

“The board at Williams Little League is grateful for all of the volunteers who have come forward to coordinate, coach, cook and help,” Rigo said. “We are especially indebted to our coaches.”

