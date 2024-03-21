OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, March 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Konrad "Kurt" Emanuel

Konrad "Kurt" Emanuel.

Konrad "Kurt" Emanuel.

Originally Published: March 21, 2024 3:21 p.m.

Konrad "Kurt" Emanuel of Milwaukie, Oregon passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2024 at the age of 43.

Kurt was born in Colorado on March 27, 1980 to Albert and Nancy Emanuel. His family moved to Williams, Arizona, in 1992 after his father retired from the Navy.

Kurt attended school in Williams from elementary through high school and had many friends that he continued to keep in contact with over the years, eventually settling in Oregon. He loved fishing, hiking, karaoke, telling jokes and making people laugh.

Kurt is survived by his wife Miriah, their children Jesiah and Annabelle, his daughter Arianne Marriott from his first marriage, and his daughter Kennedy from his former partner. He is also survived by his parents Albert and Nancy Emanuel, brother Albert 'Tye' Emanuel, sisters Tanya Aleshire (Michael), Kerra Vasabes-Perez (Rafael), many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kurt is preceded in death by his grandparents Albert and Dolores Emanuel of Ash Fork, Arizona and Eugene & Thelma Kelley of Williams.

A celebration of life will be held at the Sultana Theater on Friday, April 12 from 2-4 p.m. for family and friends. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at his family property.

In lieu of flowers or cards, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with funeral costs and travel arrangements for his family. The weblink is https://gofund.me/0693a1a2

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State