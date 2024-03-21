Obituary: Konrad "Kurt" Emanuel

Konrad "Kurt" Emanuel of Milwaukie, Oregon passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2024 at the age of 43.

Kurt was born in Colorado on March 27, 1980 to Albert and Nancy Emanuel. His family moved to Williams, Arizona, in 1992 after his father retired from the Navy.

Kurt attended school in Williams from elementary through high school and had many friends that he continued to keep in contact with over the years, eventually settling in Oregon. He loved fishing, hiking, karaoke, telling jokes and making people laugh.

Kurt is survived by his wife Miriah, their children Jesiah and Annabelle, his daughter Arianne Marriott from his first marriage, and his daughter Kennedy from his former partner. He is also survived by his parents Albert and Nancy Emanuel, brother Albert 'Tye' Emanuel, sisters Tanya Aleshire (Michael), Kerra Vasabes-Perez (Rafael), many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kurt is preceded in death by his grandparents Albert and Dolores Emanuel of Ash Fork, Arizona and Eugene & Thelma Kelley of Williams.

A celebration of life will be held at the Sultana Theater on Friday, April 12 from 2-4 p.m. for family and friends. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at his family property.

In lieu of flowers or cards, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with funeral costs and travel arrangements for his family. The weblink is https://gofund.me/0693a1a2