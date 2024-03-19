Senior spotlight: Ryan Locke

Ryan is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams for three years after moving from Camp Verde.

During his time at WHS, Ryan played baseball his sophomore and junior year, but has decided to take a break this year.

One of his favorite classes is government with Mrs. Mitkowski.

“She’s a very sweet teacher,” Ryan said. “She’s helped me through a lot last year and this year.”

Throughout his time in school, Ryan said his aunt has been his main supporter.

“She’s helped me through a lot. Back when I first moved here, I really wasn’t motivated,” Ryan said. “So she kind of pushed me and motivated me and made sure that I was always doing something good.”

When he’s not in class, Ryan is either working at Frontier Family Fun, or playing his guitar.

When asked about his favorite memory from his time in school, Ryan said buying his 1982 Ford Bronco made for some great memories.

“I got a killer deal on it,” Ryan said. “I had money saved up and I found it on Craigslist.”

After graduation, Ryan plans on Yavapai College to become certified in CTE and become a lineman. He would like to build his apprenticeship and then move to Montana.