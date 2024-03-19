OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, March 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Senior spotlight: Ryan Locke
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Ryan is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Ryan is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 19, 2024 12:20 p.m.

Ryan is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams for three years after moving from Camp Verde.

During his time at WHS, Ryan played baseball his sophomore and junior year, but has decided to take a break this year.

One of his favorite classes is government with Mrs. Mitkowski.

“She’s a very sweet teacher,” Ryan said. “She’s helped me through a lot last year and this year.”

Throughout his time in school, Ryan said his aunt has been his main supporter.

“She’s helped me through a lot. Back when I first moved here, I really wasn’t motivated,” Ryan said. “So she kind of pushed me and motivated me and made sure that I was always doing something good.”

When he’s not in class, Ryan is either working at Frontier Family Fun, or playing his guitar.

When asked about his favorite memory from his time in school, Ryan said buying his 1982 Ford Bronco made for some great memories.

“I got a killer deal on it,” Ryan said. “I had money saved up and I found it on Craigslist.”

After graduation, Ryan plans on Yavapai College to become certified in CTE and become a lineman. He would like to build his apprenticeship and then move to Montana.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State