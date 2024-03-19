Senior Spotlight: Ashley Grantham
Ashley is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams for five years after moving from Las Vegas, New Mexico.
While she has attended WHS, Ashley has been part of the Experience Club.
Outside of school, she enjoys painting. Ashley likes to use recycled products as canvases for her art and sells her work to earn money on the side. Her main project is painting cans.
“I had so many (cans) that I had to do something with them,” she said.
Throughout her time in high school, Ashley said her main influence and supporter is her uncle.
“He works in the Air Force as a mechanic,” Ashley said.
Looking back on her time in school, Ashley’s favorite memory was taking culinary class with Mrs. Moreno her sophomore year.
After graduation, Ashley is still deciding between following her uncle’s footsteps and going into the Air Force or attending Wichita State University in Kansas (WSU). If she attends WSU, she would like to study aerospace engineering.
