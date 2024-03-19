Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to missing juvenile, DUIs and assaults

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending Feb. 10.

On Feb.11, rangers stopped a pickup truck for traffic violations. Rangers smelled the odor of marijuana and observed a partially-consumed case of alcohol in the vehicle. The driver, a 49-year-old man from San Diego, California, admitted to alcohol and drug use. Following investigation, rangers arrested the driver for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The driver was then released to a responsible third party.

On Feb. 15, rangers were dispatched to Grand Canyon Visitor Center for a report of a missing juvenile. Family reported that the 17-year-old female had answered her phone and stated she had found peace before ignoring all future calls.

Following the establishment of incident command, the juvenile was located at approximately 6 p.m. on the Rim Trail. The juvenile left the park after being reunited with her family.

On Feb. 16, rangers received a report of a male screaming at people with slurred speech before driving away on State Route 64 near Grandview.

Rangers located the vehicle near Buggeln Hill and contacted the driver, a 52-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon, who had open containers in the front seat. The male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Feb. 18, rangers were dispatched to a cold assault that had occurred between two Bright Angel Lodge employees. The female victim reported that her manager, a 54-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon, had slapped her on the wrist. Following investigation, rangers warned the male for disorderly conduct and attempted to separate the employees.

On Feb. 19, law enforcement and emergency services were called out for a report of an unresponsive female. The female, an 80-year-old resident of Grand Canyon, was pronounced deceased. Rangers suspect natural causes but the investigation is ongoing.

On Feb. 19, rangers observed a vehicle speeding on Highway 64 near Grand Canyon Village. Rangers smelled marijuana upon contacting the driver, 33-year-old female resident of Grand Canyon. Following investigation, the female was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and released to a responsible third party.

On Feb. 22, rangers were dispatched to Bright Angel Lodge for a report of an intoxicated male trying to hug patrons. Rangers located the male, a 33-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon, along the Rim Trail with dirt and scratches after having fallen. The male was placed under arrest for being under the influence of alcohol to a degree of danger to oneself or others.

On Feb. 23, rangers were dispatched to the Yavapai Geology Museum for a report of a male crying at the rim. The man, a 39-year-old from Butler, Pennsylvania, denied all thoughts of self-harm, suicide or other mental health concerns. The man was given a ride to his vehicle and refused mental health care.

On Feb. 23, rangers stopped a vehicle on State Route 64 near Pipe Creek Vista for driving behavior. Subsequent to investigation, the driver, an 18-year-old male resident of Phoenix was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs.