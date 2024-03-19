OFFERS
Around the Rim: week of March 20

Originally Published: March 19, 2024 11:41 a.m.

Canyon Community Yoga & Wellness

Join community members for Canyon Community Yoga every Monday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. More information is available at canyoncommunityyoga.com/schedule.

Strength Training

Join others for a strength training class every Sunday at 9 a.m. and a core strengthening class on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is located at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. It is open on Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. and Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

Grand Canyon Clinic hours

North Country Healthcare (Grand Canyon Clinic) is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Conservancy spring hours

Grand Canyon Conservancy shifted to their spring hours for all operations beginning March 3. Kolb Studio, Verkamps, Yavapai Geology Museum and the Visitor Center store are open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and Desert View Watchtower from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Community Library hours

The Grand Canyon Community Library is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Canyon Closet

Canyon Closet is open every Wednesday from 12-2 p.m. and the first and third Saturday of each month from 12-3 p.m.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.

