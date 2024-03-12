Vikings softball and baseball get wins against Mogollon and Ray
Originally Published: March 12, 2024 12:50 p.m.
The Williams Vikings softball and baseball teams played their first home games with Mogollon March 5. The Lady Vikings crushed Mogollon 20-5, and the Vikings baseball team defeated the Mustangs 8-3. The teams’ games with Superior later in the week were canceled because of poor weather. The Vikings and Lady Vikings also dominated Ray March 9, defeating the Bearcats 15-0, and 18-1 respectively. Williams teams will next play at home March 20 against Joseph City.
Photo Gallery
Vikings vs. Mogollon March 5
