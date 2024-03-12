Vikings softball and baseball get wins against Mogollon and Ray

The Williams Vikings softball and baseball teams played their first home games with Mogollon March 5. The Lady Vikings crushed Mogollon 20-5, and the Vikings baseball team defeated the Mustangs 8-3. The teams’ games with Superior later in the week were canceled because of poor weather. The Vikings and Lady Vikings also dominated Ray March 9, defeating the Bearcats 15-0, and 18-1 respectively. Williams teams will next play at home March 20 against Joseph City.

Photo Gallery Vikings vs. Mogollon March 5