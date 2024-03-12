Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce holds mixer, selects new board members

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce Celebration Mixer provided a night of music by local band Juniper Hill, beer tasting from Grand Canyon Brewery and a good bite of the Chamber’s current efforts and future vision with marketing the community.

The event was held at Big E Steakhouse & Saloon and was hosted by the Chamber and the Grand Canyon Rotary Club.

Beginning with an introduction of the inductees to the new board, Buck Wild Hummer Tours Manager Stoney Ward handed over his title as Chamber president to James Trautman, who is the general manager at Pink Jeep Grand Canyon Tours.

The Chamber will also see a new vice president in realtor Miranda Baldosky, while Emmanuel Flores, who works at the Holiday Inn, will take over as secretary. New board members include Sue Winchester, an HR consultant, and Freda Rahnenfuehrer of Papillion Helicopters.

I took over the position at Pink Jeep Tours about three years ago,” Trautman said. “About a year and a half ago Stoney came to my office and introduced himself. He said, I’m a competitor and I’m also president of the Chamber — I want you to be on the board. At that point we really clicked and we thought, okay competitors can work together and we took the concept of community working together and made it bigger.”

With the idea that competitors and communities combine their efforts, the team then applied for and received a grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism. The Visit Arizona Initiative marketing grant was to expand their concept “all roads lead to the Grand Canyon.” The grant was available to entities designated as a DMO.

A DMO is a not-for-profit organization or government unit that is responsible for tourism promotion. The Arizona Office of Tourism recognizes only one DMO per established community.

In July, Ward and the board attended the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Phoenix, winning the Arizona Tourism Award.

“They liked the fact that we weren’t just advertising for Tusayan but the outlying areas of Flagstaff, Page, Sedona and Williams.”

Also at the well-attended mixer, The Grand Canyon Rotary provided a presentation discussing what the Rotary is about and the importance of working together with the Chamber and local businesses to best serve the community.

There was a slideshow showcasing the Chamber’s new digital visitor guide, which contains information for visitors planning their trip to the Grand Canyon.

The 65-page interactive guide is available on the Chamber website. It has specific information about hiking trails, maps, videos and helpful facts for planning a Grand Canyon and northern Arizona vacation.

“We know that everyone wants to go to the Grand Canyon, that’s the heart,” Ward said. “As a professional tour guide, visitors always ask what is there to do in the outlying areas. It’s important that we unite our efforts together so that it becomes a strong incentive for visitors to come here.”

Greg Espinoza, group sales manager at Grand Canyon’s Squire Resorts, said he thought the event went well.

“It was great to see the excitement and the attendance,” he said. “The digital piece that the Chamber is using (is) technology at its fullest, not just for Tusayan but for all our neighboring cities.”

Some of the attendees came as far as Kingman and Lake Powell, including Kingman Area Chamber CEO and Route 66 Rotary Club member Becky Fawson.

“We always enjoy seeing what other chambers have got going on and love meeting other chamber members and fellow Rotarians. So we decided to come up,” Fawson said.

Along with scrumptious appetizers, raffle prizes were distributed such as baskets from Grand Canyon Chocolate Factory, Pink Jeep Tours, Buck Wild Hummer Tours, Helicopter Tours from Papillon and overnight stays at various resorts.

More information about the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce is available at grandcanyoncvb.org.