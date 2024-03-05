Vikings baseball and softball bring home wins from Camp Verde and River Valley

The Williams Vikings softball and baseball teams played games on the road last week. The Lady Vikings faced Camp Verde Feb. 27 where they won 13-11. The Vikings boys travelled to Mohave Valley to participate in the River Valley tournament. The Vikings faced Mogollon March 5 in Williams and will face Superior March 8. (Photos/Darcie Jensen)

