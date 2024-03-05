Senior spotlight: Rosalio Del Villar Martinez Jr.
Williams High School graduation and beyond
Rosalio is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams for six years.
While he has been in school, Rosalio has been part of the Experience Club for two years.
“I like going on the hikes and looking outside at the habitat,” Rosalio said.
At WHS, Rosalio said he enjoys learning math and English and taking P.E., culinary and graphic design.
He added that his parents and his siblings are his biggest supporters throughout his time in high school.
Outside of school, Rosalio works at Canyon Coaster Park and helps people get on and off the coasters.
In his spare time, he enjoys drawing and taught himself how to do paper mache.
“I like to draw prehistoric animals and make them out of paper mache,” Rosalio said.
Rosalio said he is excited to graduate but will miss his friends. He hopes to travel around the world to hike and go sightseeing.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: