Senior spotlight: Rosalio Del Villar Martinez Jr.

Rosalio is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams for six years.

While he has been in school, Rosalio has been part of the Experience Club for two years.

“I like going on the hikes and looking outside at the habitat,” Rosalio said.

At WHS, Rosalio said he enjoys learning math and English and taking P.E., culinary and graphic design.

He added that his parents and his siblings are his biggest supporters throughout his time in high school.

Outside of school, Rosalio works at Canyon Coaster Park and helps people get on and off the coasters.

In his spare time, he enjoys drawing and taught himself how to do paper mache.

“I like to draw prehistoric animals and make them out of paper mache,” Rosalio said.

Rosalio said he is excited to graduate but will miss his friends. He hopes to travel around the world to hike and go sightseeing.