Senior Spotlight: Katelyn Cockrum

Katelyn is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She lives in Tusayan and commutes to school each day.

While she has been in school, Katelyn said she really enjoys her English class with Mrs. Gutshall.

“I enjoy it a lot,” Katelyn said. “It’s really entertaining.”

Throughout her time at WHS, Katelyn said her brother and her closest friend have been her biggest supporters.

In her spare time, she is either working at the Grand Canyon Chocolate Factory or drawing.

“(Drawing) is something I want to get more into after school,” Katelyn said. “I want to go to art school.”

Katelyn said one of her favorite memories from her time at WHS is the dissections they did in Biology.

“I haven’t done anything like that before. It was really cool to me,” Katelyn said. “It was really interesting and cooler than it was gross.”

After graduation, Katelyn said she will miss spending time with her friends and seeing them each day at school, but is excited for new experiences outside of school.