Senior Spotlight: Cody Payne

Cody is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He moved to Williams eight years ago.

While he has been at WHS, Cody has played football, basketball and baseball. He said his favorite is football but is excited for the baseball season to pick up.

One of his favorite classes include Mrs. Mitkowski’s English class from his junior year.

“She made teaching a lot of fun,” Cody said. “She helped by interacting (with us) and she helped us understand (the content).”

When he’s not in class or at baseball practice, he is either spending time with friends and family or working at the community pool in the summer as a lifeguard.

Cody said a moment from school that was most memorable to him was playing in the football state championship last year.

“Although we didn’t win it, it was quite an experience just to be there with my friends and my teammates,” Cody said. “It’s something I’ll always remember.”

After graduating, Cody plans on attending the University of Arizona in Tucson to study law to become a lawyer.