Obituary: Brock McCarthy

Brock Edward McCarthy, 19, of Edgemont, Arkansas passed away Feb. 20, 2024.

He was born on Feb. 9, 2005, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, but the state he fell in love with was Arkansas. He knew from a young age that he wanted to move here and pursue a career path in law enforcement.

Brock enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, golf and his friends. His true passion was his job. He went through life having never met a stranger. Anyone that met him loved how smart and funny he truly was.

Brock is survived by his parents Dustin and Jennifer Roberds, his father Thomas McCarthy, his brothers Wyatt Roberds and Dillon McCarthy, his grandparents David and Carla Zakrzewski, Robert and Sandy McDowell, Steve and Beth Cockrell, his great-grandmother Dorothy McDowell, his uncle Jacob Zakrzewski, and his other relatives and many friends.

A celebration of life was held Feb. 26 at the New Life Church in Heber Springs, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Brock’s name to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department Canine Drug Control Program.

There will also be a service for Brock's Williams friends at Santa Fe Dam March 11 at 5 p.m.

