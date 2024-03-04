Obituary: Bill (Billy) Wayne Robertson

Bill (Billy) Wayne Robertson passed away at Flagstaff Medical Center on February 13, 2024. Bill was born in Parkdale, Arkansas to Walter and Floye Robertson on April 9, 1943.

He is survived by his Beloved Wife Shirley and their children William (Luanne), Keith (Nicole), and proceeded in death by his son Thomas. Bill was blessed with nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who he had held very dear to his heart.

Bill attended Ash Fork School’s for seven years and was part of a group that had traveled to different churches in Northern Arizona playing music alongside Jim and Karla Baker, and Greg Peters. He was very fond of playing his guitar and listening to bluegrass, country western and Christian music.

In his free time, he enjoyed working on classic cars and trucks, rebuilding engines, woodworking, fishing, and spending his time at a lake enjoying a picnic. His love of mechanics was taught to his three sons, who had all enjoyed this hobby with him.

For his career, he established, owned and operated Bill Robertson Trucking LLC, where he hauled sandstone for 35 years. His career was also shared with his family, where his wife oversaw book work and administrative services. His sons and grandchildren had assisted with greasing his trailers, changing tires, and other mechanical assistance.

Bill had 19 siblings, ten of whom proceeded him in death. He has nine surviving siblings; Carolyn Sandoval, James Robertson, Marie Jennings, Lary Robertson, Janice Meoli, Peggy Ratliff, Thomas Robertson, Michael Robertson and Marsha Barcafar.

Bill was an amazing tender hearted, kind and very loving person who was loved by all. We will miss you and will forever hold your legacy.

Funeral Services will be held at the First Southern Baptist Church in Ash Fork, Arizona on March 9, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and food will follow at Ash Fork High School. All of Bill’s friends, family and acquaintances are welcome to join us as we celebrate the loving life he had.