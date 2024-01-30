Senior Spotlight: Quintin Hernandez
Quintin is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams his entire life.
While he has attended WHS, he has played basketball and football. He prefers playing basketball as he has been playing since he was in middle school.
Some of his favorite core classes include English and economics, and his favorite extracurricular classes include weight lifting.
Quintin added that he has had many supporters throughout the years, but his dad is his main influence.
“He has supported me through everything all my life,” Quintin said.
In his free time, he is usually working. Quintin works for the city of Williams, saying that his responsibilities change frequently whether it’s helping out with tasks around town or supervising open gym at the recreation center.
Quintin stated that some of his favorite memories in school included any time that he was with friends whether in class, at basketball practice or at work.
After graduating, Quintin plans on working in the forest service and is deciding if he wants to continue his education at a university.
