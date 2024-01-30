OFFERS
Lady Vikings topple Spartans, head to Super Regionals

Vikings Kenzie Orozco and Fern Chatters guard Spartan Violetta Trujillo. (Cindi Chatters/WGCN)

By Marilyn R. Sheldon, Special to the Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 30, 2024 12:03 p.m.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — Top-ranked 1A Canyon Region Williams faced the No. 5 Ash Fork Lady Spartans Jan. 27, with the Vikings coming out on top with a 40-33 win.

The Ash Fork team put up a good fight, and the game seesawed for the first half. The score was tied at 19 at halftime.

In the second half, the Vikings slowly built a lead, and with 2:08 left on the clock, the Vikings had extended the lead to 37-32.

Two of the Lady Spartans post players, Jamie Keele and Gracie Staples, dominated on the boards, as they boxed out the smaller Williams players, and collected rebounds throughout the contest.

"It was a tough battle for us," Williams Head Coach Troy Mortensen said. "We got into a bit of trouble with about three minutes left in the fourth when Kai (Mortensen) fouled out. Then Braydyn (Larimore) fouled out with a couple of minutes left in the game. Samantha Amaya came in the hit a key 3-pointer for us that really helped. Kyliegh Amos did a good job controlling the ball after Kai and Braydyn fouled out."

Larimore finished with 14 and Mortensen with nine for the Vikings.

Andrea Vasquez and Keele finsihed with eight apiece for the Spartans..

Both teams advance to the 1A North Canyon Girls Super Regionals, and will play Feb. 1.

