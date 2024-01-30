OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Ash Fork beats Vikings in final regular season game

Viking Luis Cabrera takes a shot in the game with Ash Fork. (Cindi Chatters/WGCN)

Viking Luis Cabrera takes a shot in the game with Ash Fork. (Cindi Chatters/WGCN)

By Marilyn R. Sheldon, Special to the Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 30, 2024 12:15 p.m.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — In a nail-biting showdown, the Williams and Ash Fork boys high school basketball teams clashed in a fiercely contested final season match Jan. 27, with the Spartans coming out on top with a 53-52 win.

The game’s momentum swung back and forth, with Williams initially seizing control in the early minutes of play. With 3:54 remaining in the first quarter, the Vikings surged to a 14-3 lead over the Spartans, igniting hopes of a dominant performance. However, Ash Fork refused to back down, mounting a spirited comeback led by the sharpshooting of Josue Tellez and the determined efforts of Parnell Tsosie.

As the clock ticked down to halftime, the Spartans had narrowed the deficit to a mere two points.

Ash Fork held Williams scoreless in the second quarter, effectively neutralizing their opponent’s offensive firepower and setting the stage for a dramatic second half.

photo

Viking Nikolai Cody brings the ball down court. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

The third quarter saw both teams trading baskets in a fast-paced offensive display, with Tellez and Tsosie leading the charge for Ash Fork, while Nickoli Cody and Cade Trimble answered back for Williams.

In the fourth quarter, it was Gabe Zeller who emerged as the leader or Ash Fork, delivering a near flawless performance from the free-throw line, going 7 for 8, and adding a bucket.

Despite a valiant effort from Cody, who lit up the scoreboard with his sharpshooting from beyond the arc, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, a field goal and two from the line, the Vikings ultimately fell just short of the win.

photo

Spartan Gabril Zeller shoots over Vikings JP Echeverria. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Tellez had 17 in the winning effort, with three 3-pointers, and the rest from the free throw line. Tsosie also hit three 3-pointers, and a pair of baskets for 13 points. Gabe Zeller went 11-for-12 from the free throw stripe.

Cody led the WHS scoring with 25 points, including six 3-pointers. Trimble had 12 points for the Vikings.

Both teams advance to the 1A North Canyon Boys Super Regional tournament Jan. 31. Williams will host the winner of the Rock Point - Grand Canyon matchup Jan. 31. Ash Fork will travel to St. Michael, to face the No. 2 Cardinals Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State