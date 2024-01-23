WHS Vikings seniors honored
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings boys and girls basketball teams played their final home games Jan. 20 against the Grand Canyon Phantoms.
Both teams defeated the Phantoms with the boys a monumental win of 62-16 and the girls 73-46. Afterwards, the senior Vikings and cheerleaders were recognized as their season will soon come to a close.
Photo Gallery
Williams Vikings recognize players on Senior Night
Vikings senior cheerleaders were recognized for their final home game performance. (Cindi Chatters/WGCN)
The Vikings defeated the Grand Canyon Phantoms at their last home game of the season. (Cindi Chatters/WGCN)
Vikings senior cheerleaders were recognized for their final home game performance. (Cindi Chatters/WGCN)
Leslie Urias stand with her family, basketball players and cheerleaders were recognized. (Cindi Chatters/WGCN)
Vikings senior cheerleaders were recognized for their final home game performance. (Cindi Chatters/WGCN)
