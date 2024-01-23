Vikings stay strong amid tight competition
Wins move Vikings to 12-4 overall; Lady Vikings at 8-7
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — This season the Williams High School Vikings have navigated a successful season under the guidance of Head Coach Michael Tyler. Currently the team is 6-2 in the 1A Region and 12-3 in the 1A Conference.
On Jan. 16, in a heated play against the Joseph City Wildcats, the Vikings won 71-58.
On Jan. 19, the Vikings fell back with a loss against the El Capitan Eagles wih a score of 45-75.
The Vikings bounced back on Jan. 20 by cruising to a win against the Grand Canyon Phantoms with a score of 62-16.
The Lady Vikings have proved equally that they are not going down without a fight.
Led by Head Coach Troy Mortensen, the Lady Vikings currently stand at 7-1 in the 1A Region and 8-6 in the 1A Conference.
The Lady Vikings fell to Joseph City on Jan. 16 with a score of 27-70, but later bounced back with a close win against El Capitan Jan. 19 with a tight score of 38-26.
The girls have continued their strengths by winning against the Grand Canyon Phantoms on Jan. 20, with a score of 73-46.
The Vikings teams final games before playoffs are against the Seligman Antelopes Jan. 25 and the Ash Fork Spartans Jan. 27. Girls start at 5:30 p.m. and boys start at 7 p.m.
Photo Gallery
The Williams High School Vikings played against Joseph City Jan. 16. The boys are leading the season with an overall score of 12-4 and are 12-3 in the 1A Conference and 6-2 in the 1A Region. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)
The Williams High School Vikings played against Joseph City Jan. 16. The boys are leading the season with an overall score of 12-4 and are 12-3 in the 1A Conference and 6-2 in the 1A Region. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)
The Lady Vikings played against Joseph City Jan. 16. The girls are 8-7 for the overall season. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)
The Lady Vikings played against Joseph City Jan. 16. The girls are 8-7 for the overall season. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)
