Vikings stay strong amid tight competition

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — This season the Williams High School Vikings have navigated a successful season under the guidance of Head Coach Michael Tyler. Currently the team is 6-2 in the 1A Region and 12-3 in the 1A Conference.

On Jan. 16, in a heated play against the Joseph City Wildcats, the Vikings won 71-58.

On Jan. 19, the Vikings fell back with a loss against the El Capitan Eagles wih a score of 45-75.

The Vikings bounced back on Jan. 20 by cruising to a win against the Grand Canyon Phantoms with a score of 62-16.

The Lady Vikings have proved equally that they are not going down without a fight.

Led by Head Coach Troy Mortensen, the Lady Vikings currently stand at 7-1 in the 1A Region and 8-6 in the 1A Conference.

The Lady Vikings fell to Joseph City on Jan. 16 with a score of 27-70, but later bounced back with a close win against El Capitan Jan. 19 with a tight score of 38-26.

The girls have continued their strengths by winning against the Grand Canyon Phantoms on Jan. 20, with a score of 73-46.

The Vikings teams final games before playoffs are against the Seligman Antelopes Jan. 25 and the Ash Fork Spartans Jan. 27. Girls start at 5:30 p.m. and boys start at 7 p.m.