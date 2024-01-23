Vikings capture first medal for Vikings girls wrestling
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 12:05 p.m.
The Williams Vikings girls wrestling team sparred their way to success at the Super Regional Wrestling Invitational Jan. 10. Alex Miner (middle) wrestled her way to second place, earning the girls’ first-ever medal for the Williams wrestling team.
