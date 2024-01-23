OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Senior Spotlight: Tyler Jensen
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Tyler Jensen is a senior at WHS. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Tyler Jensen is a senior at WHS. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 12:19 p.m.

Tyler Jensen is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). His family is originally from Williams and he was born and raised in town as well.

Sports have played a monumental role in Tyler’s life as he has played football and baseball at WHS and is continuing to play baseball at Utah Valley University in the fall.

During his time at WHS, Tyler has been involved in student council all four years as a student representative.

Tyler added that he is very thankful for all of the support from the community and positive influences he’s had throughout the years, stating that there are too many to name.

When he’s not in school or at baseball practices, Tyler works at Bearizona at the Canyonlands Restaurant.

When asked about his favorite memory from his time in school, Tyler said it’s too hard to pick just one.

“Every year is something different. I just take in the moments in different ways,” Tyler said.

Tyler is attending Utah Valley University in the fall to play baseball. He plans on going in as a catcher. He is not sure what he will study yet, but is confident that he will find his niche there.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State