Senior Spotlight: Tyler Jensen

Tyler Jensen is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). His family is originally from Williams and he was born and raised in town as well.

Sports have played a monumental role in Tyler’s life as he has played football and baseball at WHS and is continuing to play baseball at Utah Valley University in the fall.

During his time at WHS, Tyler has been involved in student council all four years as a student representative.

Tyler added that he is very thankful for all of the support from the community and positive influences he’s had throughout the years, stating that there are too many to name.

When he’s not in school or at baseball practices, Tyler works at Bearizona at the Canyonlands Restaurant.

When asked about his favorite memory from his time in school, Tyler said it’s too hard to pick just one.

“Every year is something different. I just take in the moments in different ways,” Tyler said.

Tyler is attending Utah Valley University in the fall to play baseball. He plans on going in as a catcher. He is not sure what he will study yet, but is confident that he will find his niche there.