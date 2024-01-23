OFFERS
Tue, Jan. 23
Senior Spotlight: Leilahni Mackay
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Leilahni Mackay is a senior at WHS. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Leilahni Mackay is a senior at WHS. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 12:22 p.m.

Leilahni Mackay is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams for around eight years.

Leilahni is part of the National Honors Society (NHS) and Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).

“When I applied (to NHS) my freshman year, I loved it. I loved the president and everyone else involved,” Leilahni said. “And I really like FCCLA. I like cooking and being in Hotel Restaurant Management.”

Leilahni added that some of her biggest supporters and influences while in school include Phillip Echeverria, Jeff Brownlee and Mrs. Moreno.

While she’s attended WHS, she has participated in volleyball, basketball, softball and cheer. For the rest of her senior year, she’s decided to focus on softball.

“It’s something that I was always good at,” Leilahni said. “It’s a sport that I knew that I would always want to play.”

In her spare time, Leilahni works at the Sheridan House Inn. She has been working there since she was 13 and says that it is a very fun and positive environment to be part of.

After graduation, she plans on attending Yavapai College to eventually work in the medical field. With more experience, she will make her decision on what career title specifically.

