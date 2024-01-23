OFFERS
Senior Spotlight: Emma Rivera
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Emma is a senior at WHS. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 12:16 p.m.

Emma Rivera is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). Emma lives in Valle, and transferred to WHS halfway through her freshman year, but said she doesn’t mind commuting each day.

While she’s been in school, some of her favorite classes include weights with Phillip Echeverria before his retirement and her English classes through the years with Mrs. Gutshall, Mrs. Shover and Mrs. Mitkowsi, leading to her eventual love for writing.

Last year, Emma submitted her writing to the Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contest and was recognized for her excellence.

“I like free writing,” Emma said. “I like being able to put down my thoughts and feelings on paper.”

Emma added that one of her biggest supporters while she’s been in school is her friend Kaylee Johnson, and said that Kaylee has inspired her to continue her education at college.

“She has definitely inspired me to be more confident in myself,” Emma said.

When she’s not in school, Emma works at the Grand Canyon Chocolate Factory in Grand Canyon Village. Since they’ve added on a coffee shop, Emma picks up morning shifts as she enjoys being a barista.

After graduating, Emma plans on going to Coconino Community College to study forestry. She would like to work for the Grand Canyon or National Park Service.

