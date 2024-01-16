Senior Spotlight: Isaac Gutshall

Isaac is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived in Williams his whole life.

While he has been in school, he has connected strongly with his church and enjoys playing music. He can play the piano, guitar and cello.

He also enjoys playing basketball and played for four years starting in middle school and then stopped after his freshman year at WHS.

Isaac added that his family and church community have been very supportive throughout his time in school, as well as his music mentor.

When he has the time, he does private contracting with his friend. In the holiday season, he works at the Polar Express Experience as a chef on the train.

“Contracting is very physical labor which is why I think The Polar Express was really fun,” Isaac said. “It’s pretty silly while working, but you still get things done on the clock.”

One of his favorite memories at WHS was playing volleyball for homecoming.

“I remember that pretty well,” Isaac said. “My friends and I really bonded at homecoming.”

After graduating, he plans on attending Coconino Community College and studying business or writing as his major and minoring in music.