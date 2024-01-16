OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Senior Spotlight: Angelee Kruse
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Angelee is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams for eight years after moving from Phoenix. (Photo/Morgan Smith)

Angelee is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams for eight years after moving from Phoenix. (Photo/Morgan Smith)

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 11:08 a.m.

Angelee is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams for eight years after moving from Phoenix.

While she’s been at WHS, she has participated in cheer since her freshman year and played softball for the last three years. She also has coached the youth cheer at Williams Elementary-Middle School.

Overall, while working with kids can be challenging, Angelee said she still had a lot of fun with it.

While she has been in school, Angelee said her cheer coach, Amy Mullikin, is one of her biggest inspirations and has supported her through the years.

When she’s not in school or at cheer practice, she works as a barista at Leo’s Café.

“It’s really fun working there,” Angelee said. “I like being a barista and making drinks.”

Her favorite memory while at WHS was homecoming.

“Just watching all the sports and seeing the whole town come and support each other was cool,” Angelee said.

After graduating, Angelee wants to take a gap year and move back to Phoenix. She eventually wants to go to cosmetology school after her interest in beauty has grown over the years. She said she will miss the small town of Williams, but is ready to make new memories in the valley.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State