Senior Spotlight: Angelee Kruse

Angelee is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams for eight years after moving from Phoenix.

While she’s been at WHS, she has participated in cheer since her freshman year and played softball for the last three years. She also has coached the youth cheer at Williams Elementary-Middle School.

Overall, while working with kids can be challenging, Angelee said she still had a lot of fun with it.

While she has been in school, Angelee said her cheer coach, Amy Mullikin, is one of her biggest inspirations and has supported her through the years.

When she’s not in school or at cheer practice, she works as a barista at Leo’s Café.

“It’s really fun working there,” Angelee said. “I like being a barista and making drinks.”

Her favorite memory while at WHS was homecoming.

“Just watching all the sports and seeing the whole town come and support each other was cool,” Angelee said.

After graduating, Angelee wants to take a gap year and move back to Phoenix. She eventually wants to go to cosmetology school after her interest in beauty has grown over the years. She said she will miss the small town of Williams, but is ready to make new memories in the valley.