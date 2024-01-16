OFFERS
Senior Spotlight: Alizah Beaufeaux
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Alizah is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She moved to Williams last year from Phoenix. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 11:17 a.m.

Alizah is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She moved to Williams last year from Phoenix.

She said moving from Phoenix to a smaller town has been a lifestyle change, but she has liked living in Williams.

While she has been at WHS, she participated in cheer and finished at the end of the football season.

She also works at the Polar Express Experience as a chef on the train during the holidays.

Her favorite classes include weights and hotel restaurant management with Mrs. Moreno.

Alizah added that while she’s been in school, her parents are her biggest supporters as they helped her and supported her with the move to Williams.

“They have supported me through anything and everything,” Alizah said.

In her free time, she enjoys doing her hair and makeup. While she was considering going to cosmetology school, ultimately she has decided to pursue the medical field.

She is still considering where to attend school, but is also considering taking a gap year.

