Around Winslow: Jan. 17
String Games Jan. 20
String Games will be hosted at Indian Wells Elementary in Holbrook on Jan. 20 from 3-7 p.m. This event is open to the public and is sponsored by the National Recreation Foundation. Food will be provided.
Grief Share Jan. 21
This grief support group helps and encourages those after the death of a loved one. This special 13-week seminar and support group begins Jan. 21 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Contact Pastor Ted at (928) 298-2484.
Navajo Traditional Education Jan. 24
Join traditional practitioner Thomas Edison Yazzie for a 1-hour story time lunch and learn at 11 a.m. For further information call (928) 288-9208 or (800) 530-1430. Jan. 24 - The Shoe Game, the Attempt to Change the Natural Law.
STEAM After School
The Winslow Public Library offers science, technology and art concepts to kids every other Friday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Winslow Public Library story time
The Winslow Public Library offers a Pre-K story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5. 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.
Tai Chi for Arthritis & fall prevention
Mondays, 11 a.m. - noon, through March 2024. At the Winslow Girl Scout House, corner of Loy Engelhardt Way & N. Colorado Ave. For questions contact Ellen Parker, NACOG Aging Health and Wellness Supervisor, at (928) 213-5245.
Food Box Distribution
There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: