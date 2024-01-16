OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Around Winslow: Jan. 17

Originally Published: January 16, 2024 11:21 a.m.

String Games Jan. 20

String Games will be hosted at Indian Wells Elementary in Holbrook on Jan. 20 from 3-7 p.m. This event is open to the public and is sponsored by the National Recreation Foundation. Food will be provided.

Grief Share Jan. 21

This grief support group helps and encourages those after the death of a loved one. This special 13-week seminar and support group begins Jan. 21 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Contact Pastor Ted at (928) 298-2484.

Navajo Traditional Education Jan. 24

Join traditional practitioner Thomas Edison Yazzie for a 1-hour story time lunch and learn at 11 a.m. For further information call (928) 288-9208 or (800) 530-1430. Jan. 24 - The Shoe Game, the Attempt to Change the Natural Law.

STEAM After School

The Winslow Public Library offers science, technology and art concepts to kids every other Friday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a Pre-K story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5. 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & fall prevention

Mondays, 11 a.m. - noon, through March 2024. At the Winslow Girl Scout House, corner of Loy Engelhardt Way & N. Colorado Ave. For questions contact Ellen Parker, NACOG Aging Health and Wellness Supervisor, at (928) 213-5245.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State