OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash south of Phoenix

Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Jan. 14 near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said. (Photo/WPTV)

Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Jan. 14 near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said. (Photo/WPTV)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 11:43 a.m.

ELOY, Ariz. — Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Jan. 14 near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.

Eloy police said the crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. Sunday in a rural desert area about 60 miles south of Phoenix.

The victims' names are being withheld until their relatives can be notified, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State