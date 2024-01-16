4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash south of Phoenix
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 11:43 a.m.
ELOY, Ariz. — Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Jan. 14 near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.
Eloy police said the crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. Sunday in a rural desert area about 60 miles south of Phoenix.
The victims' names are being withheld until their relatives can be notified, police said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.
