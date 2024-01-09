Volunteer at Dead Horse State Park on MLK Day, receive free admission

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Volunteers will be working on invasive plant removal and trail maintenance in Dead Horse Ranch State Park on MLK Day, Jan. 15. Park admission is free to event participants.

The Friends of the Verde River and Dead Horse Ranch State Park partnered to coordinate and host a river stewardship volunteer day for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

“The Verde River and its tributaries are a major resource for the communities of the Verde Valley and it is important that we work to protect this resource,” says the Friends.

Participants should stop at the park gate and let staff know they are there for the event.