OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Volunteer at Dead Horse State Park on MLK Day, receive free admission

Four trailheads throughout Dead Horse State Park lead up to the high desert of Coconino National Forest. Camping, cabins, fishing, and trails creates a family-friendly destination in Cottonwood. (Photo/Dead Horse Ranch State Park)

Four trailheads throughout Dead Horse State Park lead up to the high desert of Coconino National Forest. Camping, cabins, fishing, and trails creates a family-friendly destination in Cottonwood. (Photo/Dead Horse Ranch State Park)

Originally Published: January 9, 2024 10:43 a.m.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Volunteers will be working on invasive plant removal and trail maintenance in Dead Horse Ranch State Park on MLK Day, Jan. 15. Park admission is free to event participants.

The Friends of the Verde River and Dead Horse Ranch State Park partnered to coordinate and host a river stewardship volunteer day for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

“The Verde River and its tributaries are a major resource for the communities of the Verde Valley and it is important that we work to protect this resource,” says the Friends.

Participants should stop at the park gate and let staff know they are there for the event.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State