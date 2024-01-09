Senior spotlight: Julia Dyer

Julia is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She’s lived in Williams almost her entire life.

While in school, she has been involved in Future Farmers of America (FFA). She focuses her time on cattle and lambs.

Her other interests include welding class and law enforcement class with Jeff Brownlee. Julia mentioned that she completed an internship over the summer at the Williams Police Department (WPD).

“It was awesome, it was a really good learning experience,” Julia said.

Julia added that the majority of her family has been in law enforcement and she wants to follow in their footsteps. She stated that her law enforcement class and internship helped guide her and ignited her passion further.

Once she graduates, she is planning to attend Yavapai College to get an agricultural business degree and to study criminal justice.

Julia said she is thankful for Mr. Johnson and Mr. Brownlee at WHS for being some of her biggest supporters. She said she will miss her family and friends, but is excited for a new chapter in her life.