Senior spotlight: Alexa Quiriarte

Alexa is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams her entire life.

While she has been at WHS, she said her favorite class was culinary arts with Ms. Moreno.

When she is not in school, she works at McDonald’s and is saving her money for a car.

She added that aside from her family, WHS librarian Kelly Oswald has inspired and supported her throughout her high school experience.

Alexa mentioned that one of the moments that still stands out to her while in school was the Bill Williams hike from her freshman year.

“It was cool going with all the freshmen and just being together at once,” Alexa said.

Alexa said she is still deciding what she wants to do after graduation, but she is interested in the beauty industry.

She said she might wait to decide what to study until she gets a car.

With graduation on the way, Alexa added that she will miss all of her friends she’s known since freshmen year, but is looking forward to having more time to focus on future interests.