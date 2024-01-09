OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Senior spotlight: Alexa Quiriarte
Williams High School graduation and beyond

Alexa is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams her entire life. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Alexa is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams her entire life. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 9, 2024 10:59 a.m.

Alexa is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Williams her entire life.

While she has been at WHS, she said her favorite class was culinary arts with Ms. Moreno.

When she is not in school, she works at McDonald’s and is saving her money for a car.

She added that aside from her family, WHS librarian Kelly Oswald has inspired and supported her throughout her high school experience.

Alexa mentioned that one of the moments that still stands out to her while in school was the Bill Williams hike from her freshman year.

“It was cool going with all the freshmen and just being together at once,” Alexa said.

Alexa said she is still deciding what she wants to do after graduation, but she is interested in the beauty industry.

She said she might wait to decide what to study until she gets a car.

With graduation on the way, Alexa added that she will miss all of her friends she’s known since freshmen year, but is looking forward to having more time to focus on future interests.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State