OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Registration open for new youth wrestling program in Williams

Williams Berserker Wrestling Club is open to boys and girls ages five to 14 years old. (Photo/Williams Berserker Wrestling Club)

Williams Berserker Wrestling Club is open to boys and girls ages five to 14 years old. (Photo/Williams Berserker Wrestling Club)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 9, 2024 10:44 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A new wrestling program is now open for Williams families to register. The Williams Berserker Wrestling Club is open to boys and girls ages five to 14 years old.

Practice begins Feb. 18 with weekly practices every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School Fitkids room.

Parents can sign up their child online by emailing williams.wrestling.club@gmail.com with their child’s name, age and shirt size.

In-person sign-ups will take place on Jan. 9 and 23 at the Safeway Starbucks at 637 W Route 66 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cash or money orders only.

The program is $50 for one wrestler, or $45 per wrestler if signing up multiple family members.

Additionally, a USA Wrestling Membership is required to participate. Parents can register their child at usawmembership.com/clubs/2400074102/registration or www.themat.com.

On themat.com, parents must create an account, purchase a membership, under membership select ‘AZ Forlstyle Athlete, under club name select ‘Williams Berserker Wrestling Club’ and finish payment. All participants must have a digital or physical copy at the first day of practice.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State