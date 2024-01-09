Registration open for new youth wrestling program in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A new wrestling program is now open for Williams families to register. The Williams Berserker Wrestling Club is open to boys and girls ages five to 14 years old.

Practice begins Feb. 18 with weekly practices every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School Fitkids room.

Parents can sign up their child online by emailing williams.wrestling.club@gmail.com with their child’s name, age and shirt size.

In-person sign-ups will take place on Jan. 9 and 23 at the Safeway Starbucks at 637 W Route 66 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cash or money orders only.

The program is $50 for one wrestler, or $45 per wrestler if signing up multiple family members.

Additionally, a USA Wrestling Membership is required to participate. Parents can register their child at usawmembership.com/clubs/2400074102/registration or www.themat.com.

On themat.com, parents must create an account, purchase a membership, under membership select ‘AZ Forlstyle Athlete, under club name select ‘Williams Berserker Wrestling Club’ and finish payment. All participants must have a digital or physical copy at the first day of practice.