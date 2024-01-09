Obituary: Allen 'Ace' Smith

Allen Smith passed away Dec. 23 in Williams.

Smith was an entertainment cowboy for Grand Canyon Railway at the time of his death.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Smith died following a single vehicle collision that occured on State Route 64.

His vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree near milepost 187 north of Williams. Smith passed away enroute to the hospital.

Witnesses said Smith's last words were "Have someone take care of my horses."

No services are planned.