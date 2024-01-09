OFFERS
Lady Vikings beat Grand Canyon

Fern Chatters faces the El Capitan Eagles Jan. 4 in Williams. (Loretta James/ WGCN)

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 9, 2024 10:34 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With the basketball season already underway, the Williams High School Lady Vikings girls basketball team has proved they are a force to be reckoned with.

At the Epic Tourney New Years Classic at Benjamin Franklin High School at Queen Creek Dec. 28, the Williams Lady Vikings pulled off a 48-5 win against the Greyhills Academy Knights.

Williams Head Coach Troy Mortensen stated that the team has had a productive season with seven wins and six losses through the winter.

Kenzie Orozco faces the El Capitan Eagles Jan. 4 in Williams. (Loretta James/ WGCN)

“Overall, we’re doing a pretty good job. We’ve beat everybody that we should,” Mortensen said. “Everybody that’s been better has given us some trouble.”

Mortensen said the Lady Vikings have been struggling with turnovers and free throws this season.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time with the free throw line and getting everybody tuned up,” Mortensen said.

With the extra free throw practice, he said he has seen the payoff as the girls’ shooting accuracy has improved.

Kai Mortensen faces the El Capitan Eagles Jan. 4 in Williams. (Loretta James/ WGCN)

Mortensen also mentioned some key players that have helped step up the team’s overall strength. Those players include seniors Kai Mortensen, Braydyn Larimore and Lily Vasquez, with significant contribution from juniors Fern Chatters and Kyleigh Amos.

The Lady Vikings’ played the El Capitan Eagles Jan. 4 at WHS. The Vikings previously beat the Eagles with a close score of 39-32. Anticipating another tight game, the Lady Vikings hoped to continue their winning streak, but lost to the Eagles, 51-36.

The Lady Vikings battle for a loose ball with the El Capitan Eagles Jan. 4. (Loretta James/ WGCN)

Daisy Martinez looks to pass. (Loretta James/ WGCN)

The Vikings faced Grand Canyon Jan. 8 bringing home a 60-40 win.

Mortensen said he is encouraged by the teams’ tenacity and looks forward to a string of home games this week.

Up next, the Lady Vikings will face Seligman Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Phillip Echeverria Gym at WHS.

