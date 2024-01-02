What Happened to Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee George Michael?

The 2023 class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees is a who's who of rock royalty. Among those being honored this year is the posthumous induction of George Michael, who died Dec. 25, 2016.

The 1980s rock mainstay and beloved singer/songwriter sold more than 15 million albums over four decades. His 1987 album Faith itself sold 25 million copies and took home the Grammy for Best Record of the Year, one of Michael's two Grammys and nine nominations.

Ever since his song "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" that he sang with Wham that reached No. 1 in the 1980s, Michael had countless hit singles. They included “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” “Freedom ’90” and “I Want Your Sex.” He collaborated with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Mary J. Blige and Aretha Franklin. He sang about racism, coming out and being your authentic self.

His unexpected death shocked the rock community when he was found dead in his Goring home in Oxfordshire, England. He was just 53. According to the coroner's report the cause of death was from cardiomyopathy, a heart disease where the left ventricle doesn't properly pump blood.

On Nov. 3 George Michael will be inducted at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In fact, for the first time in the show's 38-year history the ceremony will be streamed live on Disney+ so fans around the globe can join in the celebration.

Michael will be celebrated along with other inductees in the performer category including Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and the Spinners.

This gifted artist left an indelible legacy on music and is very deserving of this honor.

“As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio,” wrote Carrie Underwood on Instagram when he died. “Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing.”

What happened to George Michael?

George Michael died Dec. 25, 2016, in his home in Oxfordshire, England. He was 53. He died peacefully of heart failure.

What was George Michael's cause of death?

According to the coroner's report George Michael had dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver. In other words, dilated cardiomyopathy occurs when the left ventricle is not able to pump blood to the body. It can cause heart failure. And myocarditis is defined as an inflammation of the heart. According to the Mayo Clinic those with dilated cardiomyopathy often don't have symptoms.

The Oxfordshire coroner’s office issued the statement, "Enquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."

When did George Michael die?

George Michael died on Dec. 25, 2016

How old was George Michael when he died?

George Michael was 53 when he died.

What were some of George Michael's biggest hits?

Some of George Michael's biggest hits included:

"Freedom," "Careless Whisper," "Faith," "Don't Let the Sun Do Down On Me," "Too Funky," "I Want Your Sex," "Fastlove," "One More Try," "Father Figure," "I knew You Were Waiting (For Me), "Monkey," "A Different Corner," "Kissing A Fool," "Praying For Time,"