Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Washington Wide Receiver Immediately Trolled Texas After Catching TD in Sugar Bowl

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 5:03 a.m.

The Washington Huskies’ offense was dealing on Monday night during their Sugar Bowl clash against the Texas Longhorns, and players didn’t hold back while celebrating their successful aerial attack.

After Michael Penix Jr. dropped jaws with a pinpoint pass to Jalen McMillan in the end zone, splitting two Texas defensive backs in the process, the wide receiver wasted no time trolling the Longhorns during his touchdown celebration.

McMillan’s touchdown catch gave the Huskies a second-half lead, and the senior wide receiver immediately turned around and did a “Horns Down” gesture to the camera, savagely soaking in the moment on one of college football’s biggest stages. 

Jalen McMillan caught the TD and immediately hit horns down 😳 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/DvqBhai5gw

— ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

While McMillan was celebrating with some of his teammates, fellow Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze could be seen hitting a “Horns Down” of his own. 

McMillan wasn’t the first Washington player to take a shot at the Longhorns during the Sugar Bowl. Senior tight end Devin Culp was seen delivering a “Horns Down” in front of the crowd in New Orleans after an earlier Huskies touchdown. 

The Huskies receiving corps was causing problems for Texas all night, and that extended to their touchdown celebrations, too. 

