Senior Spotlight: Parker Weivoda
Parker is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She moved to Williams four years ago from Texas with her parents.
Her favorite class while at WHS is culinary with Mrs. Moreno
When she’s not at school, Parker works at Carl’s Jr. She’s been working there for over a year to save money for her own place after graduation.
Parker said while she can’t think of a distinct favorite moment from high school, she has overall made great memories hanging out with her friends on their school lunch break.
“Just because you can eat and then go run around with your friends for 35 to 40 minutes a day,” Parker said.
While she has been in school, Parker said her mom has been her biggest support system.
Parker also said she will miss the everyday schedule of being in school. She said she likes having a routine and being able to see her friends each day.
After being inspired by her family’s house renovation in Texas, Parker is considering going into realty or interior design after graduation.
