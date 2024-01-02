OFFERS
Senior Spotlight: Kindle Harris

Kindle is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

Kindle is a senior at Williams High School. (Morgan Smith/WGCN)

By Morgan Smith, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 10:27 a.m.

Kindle is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). She has lived in Arizona her entire life and moved to Williams from Sierra Vista 12 years ago.

Outside of class, Kindle is either working as a cashier at Canyonlands in Bearizona, or playing softball at WHS. Kindle played her freshman and sophomore year and plans on playing again this spring before she graduates.

One of her favorite memories of being in school is getting closer with her classmates as they grew older and are about to move onto the next phases of their lives.

“I moved here in fifth grade, so it’s been nice to kind of just hang out,” Kindle said.

Once she graduates, Kindle said she will miss the freedom of being a kid, since college is a new responsibility.

Kindle was accepted into Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and plans on studying nursing to become a travel nurse.

