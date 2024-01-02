Senior Spotlight: Andy Saavedra

Andy is a senior at Williams High School. She moved to Williams around seven years ago and has lived in Williams ever since.

While in school, Andy has been part of the National Honors Society (NHS) and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) for her culinary class.

While she was nervous to go to the competitions, Andy said she really enjoyed going with her classmates.

“I really like all the FCCLA trips that we do, that’s been a good memory,” Andy said.

She added that the WHS culinary teacher, Mrs. Moreno, her parents and her friends have been her biggest support systems.

Outside of school, Andy works with kids at Heritage Elementary. There she enjoys helping out and tutoring the kids.

After graduation, Andy plans to study culinary arts. She is still deciding between Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff or Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah.

Andy said whatever she decides, she will miss her friends and teachers, but is excited for the next step in her life.