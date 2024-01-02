Obituary: Sandra Joann (Wheeler) Jensen

Sandra Joann (Wheeler) Jensen, 81, of Williams, AZ went running to the Lord unexpectedly on December 12, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Lea (Jensen) Bowdon; son, Joshua Jensen and his wife Beth Jensen; grandchildren, Cassi Bowdon, Beau Bowdon, Dara Bowdon, Blake Bowdon, Calton Bowdon, Gary Howard, Kalani Don Chess, Samara Bowden, Trinity Bowden-Don Chess, Kaden Jensen, Ashton Jensen, Brennan Jensen and Makenna Jensen.

Sandra was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 24, 1942, to Gordon and Dorothy Wheeler. She was nicknamed “Nonnie” by her father. This name stayed with her for 81 years. She lived on Appleby Street where five houses were occupied by family members. She went to elementary school in Minot, North Dakota and then to Williston, North Dakota for High School. She loved choir, ballet and debate team. Sandra met the love of her life Roger Jensen while in 11th grade of High School. Roger was in the Army Reserves, and they corresponded through her 12th grade and married November of 1961.

Sandra worked in a hospital and Roger worked on Oil Rigs in Montana. They had 3 children Lea, Heath and Shawn. They then followed family to Arizona. Roger started a drywall company and Sandra went to work in a jewelry store in Flagstaff. They moved to Williams in 1979 where Sandra helped her parents run the Turquoise Tepee and eventually took over the business. They had their fourth child Joshua Jensen. Sandra had many talents such as decorating, painting artwork, but her life was devoted to the heavenly Father. She had a gift that allowed her to touch the lives of the people she met. She always had words of encouragement when someone needed it. She loved her husband and family unconditionally and was always sharing how proud she was of all her children and grandchildren.

She loved working in her store, and embraced and loved the native families and their beautiful talents. In the wintertime Sandra and Roger would load up their tiny yorkie dogs in the motorhome and travel; often taking 1 or 2 grandchildren.

Her favorite place and the place close to her heart is Texas. She was born a Texan; lived proud to be a Texan and died an Arizona Texan. She knew that on whatever day she left her body she would run to meet the love of her life, Roger, and be in the glorious presence of the heavenly Father. In this time, she knew she would have the most wonderous reunion with those who were on the other side waiting.

For those of us left behind, she loved her family, friends and community. She will be missed.

Service will be held at Community United Methodist Church, 127 W. Sherman Avenue Williams, Arizona on Jan. 4; Visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Service at Noon. Burial following at Williams Cemetery.