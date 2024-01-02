OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Puzzles Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
THE STREET
SPORTS
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
PARADE MAGAZINE
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Leonard A. "Buz" Hageman

Originally Published: January 2, 2024 11:33 a.m.

Leonard A. Hageman “Buz”, passed away on December 17, 2023.

He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Howard Hageman and Cerrella Hageman on May 11, 1940.

He attended Maine Consolidated School, then later graduated from Flagstaff High School.

Buz resided in Williams when he was hired by Santa Fe Railroad as a signal maintainer for 41 years, which later became Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, helping others with different projects, as well as doing the fish fry at the Elks Lodge. He also loved spending time with his daughters, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Buz was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Hageman, of 42 years, and his daughter Karla Hageman (Morrill).

He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Hageman, Kim Hageman (Johnny Ortiz), Kristie Hageman (Chris Pettit), and Klaudia Hageman (Ness). He had 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

He has left his footprint in the hearts of many and will be incredibly missed.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State