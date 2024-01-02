Obituary: Leonard A. "Buz" Hageman
Leonard A. Hageman “Buz”, passed away on December 17, 2023.
He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Howard Hageman and Cerrella Hageman on May 11, 1940.
He attended Maine Consolidated School, then later graduated from Flagstaff High School.
Buz resided in Williams when he was hired by Santa Fe Railroad as a signal maintainer for 41 years, which later became Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, helping others with different projects, as well as doing the fish fry at the Elks Lodge. He also loved spending time with his daughters, grandkids, and great grandkids.
Buz was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Hageman, of 42 years, and his daughter Karla Hageman (Morrill).
He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Hageman, Kim Hageman (Johnny Ortiz), Kristie Hageman (Chris Pettit), and Klaudia Hageman (Ness). He had 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
He has left his footprint in the hearts of many and will be incredibly missed.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: