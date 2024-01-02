Obituary: Leonard A. "Buz" Hageman

Leonard A. Hageman “Buz”, passed away on December 17, 2023.

He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Howard Hageman and Cerrella Hageman on May 11, 1940.

He attended Maine Consolidated School, then later graduated from Flagstaff High School.

Buz resided in Williams when he was hired by Santa Fe Railroad as a signal maintainer for 41 years, which later became Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, helping others with different projects, as well as doing the fish fry at the Elks Lodge. He also loved spending time with his daughters, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Buz was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Hageman, of 42 years, and his daughter Karla Hageman (Morrill).

He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Hageman, Kim Hageman (Johnny Ortiz), Kristie Hageman (Chris Pettit), and Klaudia Hageman (Ness). He had 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

He has left his footprint in the hearts of many and will be incredibly missed.