Michigan’s Tradition of Singing ‘Mr. Brightside’ Sounded Even Better at the Rose Bowl
College football fans attending the 2024 Rose Bowl showdown between No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan were treated to one of the best traditions in the sport.
Singing “Mr. Brightside” at the end of the third quarter of every Michigan home game has become a staple among Wolverine fans.
On Monday night, the song simply hit different as Michigan ended the quarter with a 13-10 lead—15 minutes away from playing for a national championship next Monday night.
Mr Brightside from the Rose Bowl #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zs76spMJC1— Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) January 2, 2024
Despite Alabama taking a 17-13 lead just moments later, the college football world were enthralled by listening to a capacity filled Rose Bowl Stadium singing in unison.
Mr. Brightside tradition kept alive for @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/VLWrpRsT6z— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) January 2, 2024
Michigan fans singing "Mr. Brightside" never gets old 🎙️ #CFBPlayoff | @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/vmFUDsIBU9— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024
Michigan fans breakout into Mr. Brightside 🎶#RoseBowl #GoBlue— SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) January 2, 2024
pic.twitter.com/rVHKH8ODMk
The Rose Bowl crowd's rendition of 'Mr. Brightside' is absolutely incredible 👏— DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 2, 2024
(via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/0RAfwREzRt
Michigan fans sing "Mr. Brightside" at the Rose Bowl. #CFP 🏈🎶— The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 2, 2024
(h/t: @ArashMarkazi) pic.twitter.com/Fkap1ZeIn6
A vibrant #RoseBowl crowd singing out "Mr. Brightside" 🗣️— OutOfSightSports🚀™️ (@OOSSports) January 2, 2024
pic.twitter.com/UItJPFjXwW
For the first time in 2024, “Mr. Brightside.” The crowd loves it. pic.twitter.com/0iujXVpAak— Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) January 2, 2024
Michigan fans belting “Mr. Brightside” at the Rose Bowl is straight chills 🤩— Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 2, 2024
(via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/sWPNispFvt
Michigan’s Mr. Brightside is the best tradition in all of sports. pic.twitter.com/DYelNkpbEd— Justin Ayers (@Ayers4President) January 2, 2024
