Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 02
Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Shared a Sweet Moment With a High School Teammate At Rose Bowl

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 3:53 a.m.

Some moments are bigger than sports. 

Such an instance occurred on the field after Michigan defeated Alabama 27–20 in overtime at the Rose Bowl on Monday night. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, fresh off of authoring an incredible effort to help his team secure a berth in the national championship game, put off celebrating with his team for just a moment to enjoy a conversation with an Alabama player. 

But not just any Alabama player. 

In a moment sure to warm many hearts, McCarthy found former high school teammate and Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker. The two embraced and shared some kind words for each other in a video captured by SportsCenter's account on X, formerly Twitter. 

Tyler Booker and J.J. McCarthy shared a moment after the game.

They played high school ball together at IMG Academy 🙌 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/1WeLQJNt5t

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024

Booker told McCarthy he loves him, how happy he is for him and then urged him to "go finish the job" in the title game against the winner of the Sugar Bowl between Washington and Texas. Now that is a real friend. 

Booker's season just ended and he's sharing in McCarthy's joy at reaching the title game. And kudos to the Michigan QB for taking the time to meet up with his friend. 

Is someone cutting onions? 

