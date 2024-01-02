OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 02
Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Didn’t Touch a Rose All Week at the Rose Bowl Until He Won the Game Due to Superstition

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 2:46 a.m.

No. 1 Michigan defeated No. 4 Alabama, 27–20, in an overtime win at the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game.

Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy fulfilled his dream of holding the Rose Bowl trophy and biting on a rose after the Wolverines defeated the Crimson Tide. 

Immediately following the victory, McCarthy was asked by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge why it was so important for him to run across the field after the game to get his rose.

“This game just means so much to me,” said McCarthy. “I have a superstition like they do with [not touching] the Stanley Cup. I didn't touch it all week and I was waiting for this moment to put it in my mouth.”

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy fulfilled his dream of holding the Rose Bowl trophy and biting on a rose after the Wolverines defeated Alabama in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game.

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The junior signal-caller was instrumental in Michigan's Rose Bowl win completing 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 25 rushing yards on the ground.

The top-ranked Wolverines will now await the winner of Monday night's Sugar Bowl matchup of No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas

The 2024 CFP National Championship Game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas at 7:30 pm ET on Jan. 8 on ESPN.

