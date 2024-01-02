OFFERS
Kirk Herbstreit’s Dog Received a Rose Bowl Press Credential and CFB Fans Loved It

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: January 2, 2024 12:42 a.m.

There's a big dog on campus at the Rose Bowl. 

ESPN college football analyst and color commentator Kirk Herbstreit, whose dog Ben has taken on a celebrity of his own this season, has once again stolen the show at the Rose Bowl clash between Michigan and Alabama on Monday. 

pic.twitter.com/zpu7jRWIBy

— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) January 1, 2024

Ben the golden retriever is living the dream at "The Grandaddy of Them All," as the dog received a press credential for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Herbstreit posted a picture of the dog wearing the credential, which includes his official ESPN title, "Chief Happiness Officer." 

College football fans absolutely loved it, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions. 

Almost time for kick ⁦@rosebowlgamepic.twitter.com/6d6TY9FyOH

— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 1, 2024

Re-energized after nap time. Hair and makeup here we come! 🤣

— Coach Ryan Galasso (@Coach_Galasso) January 1, 2024

This fan imagined the dog getting ready for a television appearance after a long nap. Another user on X couldn't help but point out that Herbstreit's dog getting a credential likely ensured that some people didn't get one, which is a very awkward way to lose out on covering the Rose Bowl. 

Imagine if your media org was denied credentials for the Rose Bowl and you see Ben Herbstreit getting a pass on his collar 😭💀

— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2024

If there are such media organizations out there, they, understandably, would be the only individuals not thrilled to see Herbstreit's dog getting a credential

The rest of the sports world can't seem to get enough of Ben Herbstreit, though. 

